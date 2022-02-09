Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) jumped in early Wednesday trading after the restaurant operator's comparable sales beat and unit growth guidance boost impressed investors. The fast-casual chain is also planning on raising prices to help protect its margins. The reaction from Wall Street has been largely positive, although some high-flying price targets have been reeled in.

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass (Overweight, price target $1,903.00): "Positives outweighed negatives in 4Q and outlook, underscored by accelerated future unit growth, stellar unit economics, pricing power. Yes, Omicron has had its effect, and margins weren't great, but chicken burritos are still less than eight bucks in most places."

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles (Outperform, lowered price target of $1,950): "We are pleased with 4Q SSS execution & 1Q SSS guidance in-line with consensus. Longer term, the development story has new legs with a higher than expected 2022 & beyond growth outlook to 7,000 ultimate North America locations (from 6,000), given Chipotlane's near peak cash/cash ROI. While CMG is not immune from industry inflation pressures, proprietary survey data highlights pricing power."

Elsewhere, Stifel lowered its price target on Chipotle (CMG) to $1,850 from $1,950, Truist dropped its PT to $2,000 from $2,200, Deutsche Bank cut its PT to $1,696 from $1,747 and Guggenheim cut its PT to $1,650 from $1,750.

Shares of CMG gained 6.57% premarket to $1,556.29 vs. the 52-week trading range of $1,256.27 to $1,958.55.

Dig into the Chipotle earnings call transcript.