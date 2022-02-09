Altra Industrial enters agreement to divest Jacobs Vehicle Systems to Cummins
Feb. 09, 2022 8:07 AM ETAltra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), CMIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) has entered into an agreement to sell its Jacobs Vehicle Systems business to Cummins Inc. for $325M.
- The business generated ~$193M in revenue in 2021.
- The agreement brings the addition of new technologies to provide growth opportunities for Cummins’ current and future advanced diesel engine platforms.
- The addition of JVS also secures critical USMCA qualified engine components for current and aftermarket products and expands on Cummins Turbo Technologies’ success with customers globally.
- JVS has two primary manufacturing facilities in Bloomfield, CT USA and Suzhou, China, and Cummins expects to invest additional capacity and resources into their operations.
- Operations from the acquisition will report into Cummins Turbo Technologies, a business unit led by Shon Wright, Vice President of Cummins Turbo Technologies, that resides within the company’s Components segment.
- The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of the calendar year.