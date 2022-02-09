Nordic American Tankers concludes two time charter contracts, contributes $100M to revenue
Feb. 09, 2022 8:07 AM ETNordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) concluded two 6-year time charters for its two Suezmax new-buildings for delivery in May and June this year.
- The time charter rates concluded will secure a stable revenue stream over the six years, and generate total revenue of $100M+ during these charters; cumulative cash flow, after operating expenses, from these contracts will equal in excess of 60% of the original price of the vessels.
- The contracts have been entered into with ASYAD Shipping Company and will commence on delivery of the two NAT suezmaxes from the shipyard in South Korea.
- With the recent sales of two vessels, the NAT fleet stands at 23 vessels.