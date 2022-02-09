Nordic American Tankers concludes two time charter contracts, contributes $100M to revenue

Feb. 09, 2022 8:07 AM ETNordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Logistics and transportation of International Container Cargo ship

Tryaging/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) concluded two 6-year time charters for its two Suezmax new-buildings for delivery in May and June this year.
  • The time charter rates concluded will secure a stable revenue stream over the six years, and generate total revenue of $100M+ during these charters; cumulative cash flow, after operating expenses, from these contracts will equal in excess of 60% of the original price of the vessels.
  • The contracts have been entered into with ASYAD Shipping Company and will commence on delivery of the two NAT suezmaxes from the shipyard in South Korea.
  • With the recent sales of two vessels, the NAT fleet stands at 23 vessels.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.