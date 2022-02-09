Cryptocurrency exchange Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) launched BTC dated futures with physical settlement, expanding its range of products for experienced traders.

A dated futures contract allows users to enter into a binding agreement to buy or sell the underlying asset, in this case bitcoin (BTC-USD), at a predetermined price at a specific date in the future.

"We still see a gap in the exchange marketplace to better serve traders who are looking for safe access to products and strategies from traditional finance to exploit and hedge against the volatility of crypto market trading," said Andrew Eldon, interim CEO of Eqonex (EQOS). "We are removing the barriers to entry by delivering a regulated crypto exchange, and by adding institutional-grade products to our customers' toolkits."

Some more details on the product:

Eqonex BTC dated futures are denominated in USD Coin (USDC-USD) stablecoin and are linear in that the price of the futures increases as the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) increases against USDC;

The expiry of the dated future will occur at 08:00 UTC on the final Friday of the expiry month;

Physical settlement occurs automatically on the expiry date which can also remove some hedging risks that exist with cash-settled contracts; and

Users can trade Eqonex BTC dated futures with leverage.

Eqonex (EQOS) shares rise 1.9% in premarket trading.

