Chart Talk: Two rates charts that may keep stock investors up at night
Feb. 09, 2022 8:41 AM ETProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT), TLT, TIPSPX, SPYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Saxo Bank issued its February fixed income chart pack Wednesday, highlighting the move in real interest rates.
- "The acceleration in real yields should begin to worry stocks and corporate bonds’ holders," Althea Spinozzi, senior fixed income strategist wrote in the note. "Ten-year real yields rose more than 65bps since the beginning of the year. They broke above key resistance at -0.5%. As real yields get closer to 0%, the tighter the financing conditions, posing a threat for risky assets."
- Real and nominal yields are retreating slightly this morning. The 10-year nominal yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) is down 2 basis points to 1.94% and the 10-year real yield (NYSEARCA:TIP) is off 1 basis point to -0.49%. S&P futures (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) are rising, up nearly 1%.
- "Thirty-year US Treasury real yields broke above 0% for the first time since May last year," Spinozzi added.
- Goldman Sachs recently released a list of stock picks for tightening financial conditions.