Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is hoping to move forward after ripping off the Band-Aid with a CEO transition, production adjustment and jobs cuts. The company kept some Wall Street bulls happy with a plan to show greater discipline and protect its bottom line.

Bank of America (Buy, price objective $42): "A disappointing year for Peloton and our estimates that assumed price cuts would drive new demand were too optimistic. However, we think pressure on new adds from the reopening (also impacting Netflix) and unusual (and unsustainable) competition will diminish over time, while low churn in the quarter (0.79%) suggests the value proposition continues to resonate with members."

Needham (Buy, price target $50): "The company reset the outlook for FY'23 and beyond by bringing in Barry McCarthy as the new CEO to replace founder John Foley, announced a $800M cost-cutting plan, and lowered revenue/growth expectations again. We continue to be bullish on the stock given PTON's valuable subscription revenue, which will flow through to adj EBITDA at a higher rate post opex cost cuts."

Oppenheimer (Outperform, price target hiked to $45): "We applaud CEO and President John Foley for making the difficult decision to step back and bring in an outside perspective to help right-size the company and invest in responsible growth. Ultimately, we think PTON is being positioned to sell, as we don't see new CEO Barry McCarthy (age 69 and member of five other boards) as a day-to- day operator. While F2Q was in line with pre-announcement, FY22 was guided 8%/9%/25% below Street estimates of subs/revenue/GP, with $800m in expected annual cost savings by FY23."

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Barclays cut its price target to $60 from $90, Macquarie lowered its PT to $60 from $85 and Credit Suisse boosted its price target to $36 from $30.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell back 0.48% in premarket action on Wednesday to $37.09 after gaining more than 25% on Tuesday.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating has been at Strong Sell on Peloton since last November.