Missfresh reports double sales growth during holiday season week
Feb. 09, 2022 8:19 AM ETMissfresh Limited (MF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) trades 2.9% higher premarket after it reported double growth in gross merchandise value generated on the Missfresh platform in pre-holiday sales levels during the week-long festival.
- Sales of the company's Ready-to-Cook, Ready-to-Heat, and Ready-to-Eat products increased 2.7 times during the CNY holiday compared with pre-holiday levels.
- Missfresh kicked off its Ready-to-Eat (3R) sales in early 2020, and in 2021 total sales of its 3R products grew more than 300% Y/Y; in Q4, 40% of Missfresh's users purchased 3R products on the platform.
- Fresh cut flowers during the festival saw 2.2 times sales growth.