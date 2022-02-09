CCC Intelligent Solutions acquires Safekeep; terms not disclosed

  • CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) has acquired Safekeep in line with its strategy to deliver end-to-end straight-through claims processing.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Safekeep is an enterprise platform that leverages artificial intelligence to expedite and improve subrogation management across auto, property, workers' comp, and other insurance lines of business.
  • The acquisition extends CCC's AI-powered claims software to include subrogation management, a critical function in achieving claims resolution, and now part of CCC's completely digital, AI-enabled, end-to-end claims solutions.
  • CCCS +2.77% pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.