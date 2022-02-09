CCC Intelligent Solutions acquires Safekeep; terms not disclosed
Feb. 09, 2022 8:20 AM ETCCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) has acquired Safekeep in line with its strategy to deliver end-to-end straight-through claims processing.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Safekeep is an enterprise platform that leverages artificial intelligence to expedite and improve subrogation management across auto, property, workers' comp, and other insurance lines of business.
- The acquisition extends CCC's AI-powered claims software to include subrogation management, a critical function in achieving claims resolution, and now part of CCC's completely digital, AI-enabled, end-to-end claims solutions.
- CCCS +2.77% pre-market