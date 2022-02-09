SSC Security Services acquires Avante Logixx for $37M
Feb. 09, 2022 8:21 AM ETSSC Security Services Corp. (SECUF), ALXXFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- SSC Security Services (OTCPK:SECUF) has agreed to acquire a Canadian listed security solutions company - Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF).
- The firm provides full service security solutions for high-net-worth residential customers as well as security protection to commercial clients through its operating subsidiaries Avante Security (ASI) and Logixx Security (LSI).
- Consideration: Purchase price implies a total equity value of about $37.1M. It includes a cash component of $0.52 per Avante share plus 0.4155 of an SSC Share for each Avante Share held priced at $1.23.
- It represents a 62% premium to the closing price of the Avante Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange as at February 8, 2022.
- Also, SSC will assume approximately $9.4M of Avante's senior funded debt, which excludes $8.264M of principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures held by certain subsidiaries of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.
- Synergies: The combined company will be owned ~70% by current holders of SSC Shares, and remaining 30% by Avante shareholders.
- SSC said, on a pro forma basis, the combined company would have generated approximately $117M in annual revenue and a substantial amount of EBITDA over the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2021.
- That compares to SSC full-year revenue of $20.3M as reported in fourth quarter's results.
- "This acquisition represents a critical step towards solidifying our position as a national player in both physical and cyber security services across Canada, coast to coast. Bringing ASI and LSI into the family of SSC security companies significantly accelerates us toward that objective, and we are excited for what the future holds," commented SSC Chairman, President and CEO Doug Emsley.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in Q2 2022.