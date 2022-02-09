Kratos bags $20M drone contract
Feb. 09, 2022 8:26 AM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) has won a $20M contract from an international customer for high performance, unmanned aerial target drone system aircraft and related services.
- The contract was awarded to Kratos Unmanned Systems Division and includes the supply of aerial target drones, spares and consumables, ground control station, ground support equipment, launching systems, and payloads. In addition to the hardware to be provided, the division will deliver testing, technical training, in-country establishment, and technical assistance.
- KTOS +2.69% pre-market
- Earlier this week, Kratos secured $50M contract value increase for C5ISR program system hardware platform