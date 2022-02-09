Drugs developed with China-based trials could face additional FDA scrutiny - WSJ

The FDA has expressed concerns that trials supporting drugs to be marketed in the U.S. that are conducted in China do not meet quality standards, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In addition, the agency is worried whether studies conducted in Chinese patients are applicable to their American counterparts.

Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence, told the newspaper that Chinese studies use outdated designs.

Pazdur noted that there are around 25 potential new cancer therapies tested only or predominantly in China and which companies have told the FDA they would like to market in the U.S.

Last week, Pazdur co-authored a piece in the Lancet Oncology questioning oncology drug trials conducted in China.

The Journal said that Beigene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) lymphoma therapy, Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), was approved in 2019 based on studies of almost entirely Chinese patients. Beigene is based in Beijing.

Should the FDA take a tougher stance on Chinese studies, it could have a significant effect on the pharma industry's ability to get new drugs approved as many of them conduct trials in the country.

Tomorrow could be a test of how the FDA views Chinese studies in granting new drug approvals as an advisory panel considers Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Chinese co-developer Innovent Biologics' Tyvyt (sintilimab) for non-small cell lung cancer.

Although other checkpoint inhibitors in this indication are available in the U.S., such as Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab), Lilly and Innovent are gunning after them by offering Tyvyt at a significantly lower price, the Journal noted.

Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham considers Lilly a sell.