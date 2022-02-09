Aemetis signs agreement with Japan Airlines for supplying 90M gallons of SAF

Feb. 09, 2022 8:33 AM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) trades 4.1% higher premarket after it announced an offtake agreement signed with Japan Airlines for 90M gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel(SAF) to be delivered over the 7 year term of the agreement.
  • The blended SAF to be supplied under this agreement is 40% SAF and 60% Petroleum Jet A to meet international blending standards.
  • This supply agreement with Aemetis builds on JAL's expanding effort for a future of net zero emission by 2050, plans to replace 1% of its conventional jet fuel consumption with sustainable aviation fuel by 2025, and 10% by 2030.
  • The blended SAF is scheduled to begin deliveries to JAL in 2025.
  • The SAF is expected to be produced by the Aemetis renewable jet/diesel plant under development on a 125 acre former U.S. Army Ammunition production plant site in Riverbank, California.
