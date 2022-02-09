National Retail Properties FFO of $0.75 beats by $0.03, revenue of $187.26M beats by $2.89M
Feb. 09, 2022 8:33 AM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor5 Comments
- National Retail Properties press release (NYSE:NNN): Q4 FFO of $0.75 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $187.26M (+14.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.89M.
- Guidance: Core FFO guidance for 2022 was increased from a range of $2.90 to $2.97 per share to a range of $2.93 to $3.00 per share. The 2022 AFFO is estimated to be $3.01 to $3.07 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.76 to $1.82 per share, plus $1.18 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs.
- NNN had collected approximately 99.4% of rent originally due for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
- $100.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 49 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 251,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 19.4 years.
- Sold 21 properties with net proceeds of $51.0 million, producing $5.2 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 8.0%.
- Raised $0.7 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 15,911 common shares.