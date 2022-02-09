Virgin Galactic is called a space stock without any near-term catalysts

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Bernstein issued a warning on Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) on Wednesday as part of a deep price target cut on the space tourism stock to $10 from $22.

The firm reeled in near-term expectations for Virgin Galactic (SPCE) amid the overall backdrop of investor hesitancy over high-growth story stocks. Of particular concern for SPCE shareholders is the lack of near-term catalysts, per Baird.

"A longer-term concern is whether the market still has enough appetite to support the investments required to make high risk, capital intensive industries, like space tourism, profitable," noted Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned.

"With their options now out of the money and a lack of near-term catalysts for the stock, staff retention could be harder. Retaining experienced staff will be important in delivering on the timeline of launching commercial flights in Q4 2022," he added.

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) gained 1.95% in premarket action on Wednesday to land at $8.90. The 52-week trading range is $7.58 to $60.67. Short interest on SPCE stands at 15.76% of total float.

Looking for a bull pitch on Virgin Galactic? Read Seeking Alpha author Rumak Research's recent breakdown.

