Hot Stocks: CMG, DOCS climb on quarterly results; LYFT, CVS decline

Earnings news took center stage in Wednesday's pre-market action. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) both scored investor interest following the release of strong earnings and guidance.

On the other side of the spectrum, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) failed to impress with their secondary statistics. Both lost ground despite hitting headline projections for the most recent quarter.

Gainers

Chipotle (CMG) received a significant boost from the release of its quarterly results. The fast-food chain beat projections with its top and bottom lines, with comparable restaurant sales rising about 15% from last year.

The company also raised its unit growth guidance and said it would raise prices to defend against cost inflation. Helped by the results and guidance, the stock jumped 7% in pre-market action.

Strong earnings and guidance also sparked buying in Doximity (DOCS). The company's quarterly profit easily breezed by projections, with the bottom-line figure more than doubling the amount predicted by analysts. Revenue surged nearly 67% to reach nearly $98m -- almost $12M above consensus.

For the full year, the company predicted revenue of $338.9M-$339.9M, compared to the current expectations of $327.5M. Investors cheered the financial figures, sending the stock higher by more than 11% in pre-market trading.

Decliners

Disappointing results sent Lyft (LYFT) lower in pre-market action. While revenue figures topped projections, investors fretted over EBITDA and active rider statistics that missed expectations. Shares fell about 4% on the news.

CVS Health (CVS) also lost ground in the wake of its Q4 results. Earnings beat projections and revenue rose 10% from last year. However, with the company only confirming its 2022 forecast, shares retreated nearly 3% before the opening bell.

