CCJ Q4 results - industry leader looks to increase volume, shares up ~5%

Feb. 09, 2022 8:36 AM ETCCJ, URABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

uranium nitrate called uranyl, with uranium ore, radioactive material on isolated white background

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) released Q4 results before the open, handily beating earnings expectations, raising the dividend and planning for re-start of operations at McArthur River. Shares are up ~5% in the pre-market on:

  • Earnings - Cameco generated $0.06 per share in the quarter, versus Street expectations for $0.02 per share.
  • Dividend - the dividend was raised 50% to $0.12 per share, though the yield remains below 1%.
  • Supply - following restart of the McArthur River mine in 2022, Cameco will reduce production at Cigar lake in 2024; in total, production will ramp from 25% of capacity in 2021 to 60% of capacity in 2024.
  • Contracting - since the beginning of 2021 Cameco has signed long-term contracts for 70M lbs of production.

Cameco has shown meaningful supply discipline, as the uranium industry has restructured following the Fukushima disaster. Although there's a long way to go before the industry reaches normal operating rates, increasing interest in nuclear power has been a tailwind for shares over the past year (NYSEARCA:URA). With Europe increasingly favoring the no-carbon fuel source, sentiment looks set to improve further in 2022.

