Clever Leaves names Andres Fajardo as new CEO, stock down 5%
Feb. 09, 2022 8:37 AM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) has appointed director and president Andres Fajardo to succeed Kyle Detwiler as CEO, effective March 24, 2022.
- Until then, Detwiler will remain CEO and chairman to ensure a smooth transition.
- Fajardo earlier served as CEO in 2019 and chairman in 2018 of Clever Leaves Colombia. Prior to Clever Leaves, from 2016 to 2018, Fajardo was a founding partner of Mojo Ventures, a venture capital incubator in Colombia, and has previously served as CEO of IQ Outsourcing as well.
- "As a co-founder of the Company and a true believer in its purpose of bringing the benefits of cannabis to patients around the world, I am honored to transition to the role of CEO at such an important time in the Company’s history," commented Fajardo.
- Stock down 5% in premarket trading.
- "Clever Leaves Looks Overvalued Based On Fundamentals," writes contributor Gold Panda on Seeking Alpha.