Clever Leaves names Andres Fajardo as new CEO, stock down 5%

  • Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) has appointed director and president Andres Fajardo to succeed Kyle Detwiler as CEO, effective March 24, 2022.
  • Until then, Detwiler will remain CEO and chairman to ensure a smooth transition.
  • Fajardo earlier served as CEO in 2019 and chairman in 2018 of Clever Leaves Colombia. Prior to Clever Leaves, from 2016 to 2018, Fajardo was a founding partner of Mojo Ventures, a venture capital incubator in Colombia, and has previously served as CEO of IQ Outsourcing as well.
  • "As a co-founder of the Company and a true believer in its purpose of bringing the benefits of cannabis to patients around the world, I am honored to transition to the role of CEO at such an important time in the Company’s history," commented Fajardo.
  • Stock down 5% in premarket trading.
  • "Clever Leaves Looks Overvalued Based On Fundamentals," writes contributor Gold Panda on Seeking Alpha.
