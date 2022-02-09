Cybin granted U.S. patent for psychedelic-based candidate

Feb. 09, 2022 8:38 AM ET By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) is trading ~3% higher in the pre-market on Wednesday after the company announced that the U.S. regulators granted it a composition of matter patent covering CYB004, its experimental deuterated dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) compound.
  • The patent is expected to expire in 2021 before considering any term extensions.
  • “We are extremely pleased to receive a composition of matter patent for CYB004, adding strong protection for our growing intellectual property portfolio of psychedelic-based compounds…” CEO Doug Drysdale remarked.
  • The patent 11,242,318 issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) relates to several deuterated forms of DMT and 5-MeO-DMT., and it covers CYB004’s composition of matter, according to the company.
  • In Q2 2022, Cybin (CYBN) intends to submit a clinical trial application for a pilot study on CYB004 with the goal of starting it in Q3 2022.
  • Read: In December, the company scored another patent win related to CYB004.
