NewMarket redeems senior notes due 2022

Feb. 09, 2022 8:38 AM ETNewMarket Corporation (NEU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) plans to redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 4.10% senior notes due 2022; principal amount of the 2022 Notes outstanding is $350M.
  • The redemption date for the 2022 Notes is Mar.15.
  • The redemption price for the 2022 notes will consist of 100% of the principal amount of the notes outstanding plus applicable premium and accrued and unpaid interest on the 2022 notes.
  • NewMarket plans to use the cash on hand derived from the issuance of the 2031 notes to fund the redemption of the 2022 notes.
