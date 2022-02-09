Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock drifts up after Q4 earnings beat

Feb. 09, 2022 8:39 AM ETBlackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Wooden blocks with percentage sign and arrow up, financial growth, interest rate and mortgage rate increase, inflation concept

ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Q4 earnings beat the consensus estimate as the company grew its loan portfolio, diversified its capitalization, and credit performance remained strong.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) stock rises 1.7% in premarket trading.

Q4 distributable EPS of $0.78 topped the average analyst estimate of $0.62 and up from $0.63 in Q3; Q4 run-rate distributable EPS was $0.66.

"BXMT's outstanding results in the fourth quarter capped off a banner year, highlighted by record originations, strong credit performance, and attractive capital markets access," said CEO Katie Keenan.

Q4 originations of $6.0B increased from $4.7B of originations in Q3.

Fundings of $12.9B drove $5.9B of portfolio growth; $7.2B of loans repaid, with 65% of repayments from office and hotel loans.

Portfolio increased to $24.0B from $22.0B at Q3-end and $18.2B at the end of 2020.

Book value rose to $27.22 per share at Dec. 31, 201 from $26.92 at Sept. 30, 2021.

Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) reduced its corporate borrowing rate by 43 basis points during the year.

Accelerating investment pace and continued turnover produced an evolving collateral mix, the company said; multifamily exposure more than doubled to 24% of the portfolio at year-end

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.16

