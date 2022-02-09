Tabula Rasa HealthCare to sell DoseMeRx solution
Feb. 09, 2022 8:45 AM ETTabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell its DoseMeRx solution.
- The company said DoseMeRx is an advanced precision dosing tool to help physicians accurately dose patients' high-risk medications based on individual needs, reducing risk, and improving patient outcomes.
- "At our last earnings call, we noted that we were evaluating options to unlock value in non-core assets. This strategic divestiture underscores TRHC's commitment to sharpening our focus on our core mission, better positioning the company for growth and increased shareholder value," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin Knowlton.