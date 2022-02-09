CME Group tops Q4 earnings consensus on robust trading volume, fee revenue
Feb. 09, 2022 8:43 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) finished 2021 with record trading volume "driven by client demand for tools to hedge against continued economic uncertainty across markets," said Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy.
- Fourth-quarter average daily volume of 20.5M contracts jumped 26% over the same year-ago period.
- Q4 clearing and transaction fee revenues were $949.3M, up from $843.0M in Q4 2020.
- Total revenues were $1.14B in Q4 vs. consensus of $1.17B and up from $1.09B in Q4 of last year.
- Q4 expenses of $515.6M fell from $583.5M in Q4 a year ago.
- Q4 operating income of $631.7M compared with $515.0M in Q4 2020.
- Investment income more than doubled to $67.8M in the fourth quarter.
- In January, CME Group's average daily volume surged to 24.6M contracts.