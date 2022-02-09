Viasat partners with Arctic Space Tech to set up real-time Earth facility in Sweden

Feb. 09, 2022 8:48 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) signed an agreement with Arctic Space Technologies to establish and host Viasat's first high-latitude real-time Earth (RTE) facility in Öjebyn, Sweden.
  • With a new RTE facility in Sweden, VSAT can provide polar coverage with integrated high-speed data capabilities as part of its advanced global RTE network.
  • VSAT's first Swedish RTE ground station is planned to be operational by Apr.
  • Viasat RTE provides Ground-Station-as-a-Service (GSaaS) capabilities in support of environmental, insurance, shipping, energy and government operations.
  • The RTE facility in Sweden is expected to host four Viasat full-motion 7.3-meter S/X/Ka-band antennas and associated infrastructure.
  • The new Sweden site is VSAT's 6th RTE facility globally, and its second in Europe.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.