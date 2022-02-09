Viasat partners with Arctic Space Tech to set up real-time Earth facility in Sweden
Feb. 09, 2022 8:48 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) signed an agreement with Arctic Space Technologies to establish and host Viasat's first high-latitude real-time Earth (RTE) facility in Öjebyn, Sweden.
- With a new RTE facility in Sweden, VSAT can provide polar coverage with integrated high-speed data capabilities as part of its advanced global RTE network.
- VSAT's first Swedish RTE ground station is planned to be operational by Apr.
- Viasat RTE provides Ground-Station-as-a-Service (GSaaS) capabilities in support of environmental, insurance, shipping, energy and government operations.
- The RTE facility in Sweden is expected to host four Viasat full-motion 7.3-meter S/X/Ka-band antennas and associated infrastructure.
- The new Sweden site is VSAT's 6th RTE facility globally, and its second in Europe.