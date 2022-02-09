The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) has been in a league of its own this year. The exchange traded fund has attracted $18.44B in new funds so far this year, according to Bloomberg data. Putting that into context, VOO has experienced nearly four times the capital inflows in 2022 than the second-place inflow leader Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) at $4.71B.

On Tuesday alone, the benchmark ETF took in over $3B of net new money after it closed +0.8%. In premarket trading, the ETF finds itself up again +0.9%. Moreover, with its $283B in assets under management, VOO is seeing signs of life as it is holding above its 200-day moving average and up 7.1% from its recent Jan. 24 low, as seen in the below 3-month chart.

The financial community has made it clear to start the year that they prefer the cheaper VOO to the larger SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). SPY is the world's largest exchange traded fund with $410B AUM, but it has experienced YTD net outflows totaling $22.29B, according to etfdb.com.

That equates to a $40B capital flow swing between VOO and SPY. Additionally, from an expense ratio standpoint, VOO comes to market at 0.03%, while SPY has a 0.09% fee.

The S&P 500 looks to build off yesterday's positive returns now closing in the green in six of its last eight sessions.