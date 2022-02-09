Yum Brands moves higher after comparable sales beat

Feb. 09, 2022 8:53 AM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Taco Bell To Hand Out Free Tacos And Donate Funds To Childhood Hunger Campaign

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) gained in Wednesday trading after the restaurant chain operator reported same store sales growth off 5% vs. +4.4% consensus.

Operating profit during the quarter was $502M vs. $180M last year and the consensus mark of $540M. Core operating profit was higher at the KFC division than a year ago, but lower for the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut divisions. EPS fell short of the consensus expectation by $0.07.

In a quick post-earnings reaction, Cowen analyst Andrew Charles was encouraged by Yum's "robust" top-line trends across the portfolio driven by global same store sales strength that came despite headwinds from 18% of system sales derived from China. The acceleration of net restaurant growth to 6% was also noted. Charles said the EPS miss was largely driven by higher than expected G&A and a negative ad fund revenue/expense mismatch.

Shares of Yum Brands (YUM) rose 1.46% to $126.79 vs. the 52-week trading range of $101.94 to $139.85.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on YUM is at Hold.

