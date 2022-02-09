Genie Energy reiterates dividend at $0.075
Feb. 09, 2022 9:29 AM ETGenie Energy Ltd. (GNE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) declares $0.075/share quarterly dividend.
- Forward yield 5.67%
- Payable March 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 22; ex-div Feb. 18.
- Stock is up 9% in premarket trading
- Preference Shares Buyback: In addition, the board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase shares of its Series 2012-A Preferred Stock. The authorization is to purchase up to $1M per quarter at the liquidation preference of $8.50 per share beginning in Q2 2022.