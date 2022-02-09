American Axle & Manufacturing invests $15M in Autotech Ventures
Feb. 09, 2022 8:56 AM ETAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) invested $15M in Autotech Ventures, giving it access to new opportunities that complement AXL's mission to develop efficient and powerful electric drivelines.
- Autotech Ventures is an early-stage Silicon Valley venture capital firm focused on tech startups in the global ground transportation industry.
- AXL's commitment to Autotech provides exposure to new startup and fully-vetted high-tech companies who are advancing automotive technologies in the electrification, connectivity, autonomy, sharing and digitization sectors.
- Autotech provides startups with capital, ground transportation market intelligence, and access to a transportation network.
- AXL is seeking to leverage Autotech's portfolio and expertise to identify new opportunities with startups to advance innovation in product, process and systems technologies supporting electrification and other new mobility initiatives.