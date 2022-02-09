Akzo Nobel N.V. Non-GAAP EPS of €0.74, revenue of €2.4B
- Revenue of €2.4B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- The company targets to grow at or above its relevant markets, in line with its Grow & Deliver strategy. Trends differ per region and segment, while raw material cost inflation and supply constraints are expected to gradually ease by mid-2022. Plans are in place to deliver the €2B adjusted EBITDA target for 2023, and an average annual 50 basis points increase in return on sales over the period 2021-2023. The company targets a leverage ratio of 1-2 times net debt/EBITDA and commits to retain a strong investment grade credit rating.