AbbVie hit a 52-week high yesterday, and is set to surpass it today
Feb. 09, 2022 9:04 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor33 Comments
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) hit a 52-week high of $143.60 during yesterday's trading, and the stock doesn't appear to be stopping there.
- In premarket trading, shares are trading at $144.14.
- The company was buoyed yesterday by the FDA's approval for an expended use of JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC.
- AbbVie has been on a roll for a whiloe now. Over the last six months, through yesterday's close, shares are up 25%.
