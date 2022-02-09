AbbVie hit a 52-week high yesterday, and is set to surpass it today

Feb. 09, 2022 9:04 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor33 Comments

White rising bar chart on blue background with copy space. Business economic and money investment concept. Goal and success theme. 3D illustration rendering graphic design.

Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.