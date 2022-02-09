Bank of America Community Development Banking provides record $6.6B in 2021
- In an effort to support distressed communities, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Community Development Banking provided a record $6.6B in loans, tax equity investments and other real estate development solutions in 2021.
- This compared with the previous 2020 record of $5.9B.
- Last year, CDB-financed developments produced more than 13K housing units, of which 90% were affordable housing units.
- Community Development Banking delivers financing solutions to help create affordable housing for those that need it.
- "The need for affordable housing in communities across the U.S. has continued to grow during the pandemic, and our Community Development Banking team has been there to serve clients through these most uncertain times," said BofA Community Development Banking National Executive Maria Barry.
