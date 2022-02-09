Clean Energy, Enbridge to provide CNG for UPS Canada fleet vehicles

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +3% pre-market after joining partner Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to announce an agreement to fuel United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Canada delivery fleet vehicles with compressed natural gas.

The companies say the Clean Energy-operated CNG fueling station, located near the UPS facility in London, Ontario, will provide an anticipated 2M liters (525K gallons) of CNG for converted package delivery vans in a multi-year agreement.

"We are excited by the growing use of CNG in Ontario that will significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions and result in a positive environmental impact to reduce local air pollutants," Clean Energy says.

Clean Energy Fuels recently was double upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at Evercore ISI.

