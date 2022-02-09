National Retail Properties stock gains 5% after Q4 beat, stronger guidance
Feb. 09, 2022 9:09 AM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) stock rises 4.6% after the company boosted its core FFO guidance for 2022 and turned in Q4 results that beat consensus estimates.
- The net lease retail REIT increased its 2022 core FFO guidance to $2.93-$3.00 from the prior range of $2.90-$2.97; the new range, which has a midpoint of $2.965, compares with the average analyst estimate of $2.98.
- The guidance assumes acquisition volume of $550M-$650M and disposition volume of $80M-$100M.
- Q4 core FFO per share of $0.75 topped the $0.72 consensus and increased from $0.71 in Q3 2021 and $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 revenue of $187.3M beat the average analyst estimate of $184.4M and grew from $180.4M in Q3 and $163.3M in Q4 2020.
- Occupancy was 99.0% at Dec. 31, 2021, with a weighted average of 10.6 years, up from 98.6% at Sept. 30, 2021 and 98.5% at Dec. 31, 2020.
- During the pandemic, the company entered into rent deferral lease amendments with some tenants, amounting to ~$4.76M of rent originally due in 2021 and $52.0M of rent originally due in 2020. Since then ~$31.8M of deferred rent was paid in 2021 and $3.26M was paid in 2020.
