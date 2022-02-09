Joby Aviation jumped 21% yesterday but Morgan Stanley says it can triple from there

Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) on its view that the company's key partnerships will pay off.

Analyst Kristine Liwag: "We view Joby’s relationship with Uber as underappreciated by the market. Joby’s strategic relationship with SK Telecom to bring aerial ridesharing to South Korea highlights the potential benefits and importance of the company’s relationship with Uber."

In regard to the Uber partnership, Joby is seen being positioned well in the marketplace given the number of consumers who will see the option to take a Joby aircraft in the Uber app. That is expected to help Joby (JOBY) generate expanded consumer interest and create momentum, as well as potentially help the aerospace upstart consistently fill the 3rd and 4th seats of its aircraft

Shares of Job Aviation (JOBY) gained 1.51% in premarket trading to $4.72 following yesterday's pop of more than 21%. Morgan Stanley's price target on JOBY of $21 reps upside potential of more than 300%.