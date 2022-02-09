Canopy Growth leads Canadian cannabis stocks higher after Q3 earnings

Medical Oil Cannabis - marijuana oil, resin and flowers with Canada flag on the mirror black background.

Kazyaka/iStock via Getty Images

  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) has sparked an uptick in the shares of other Canadian licensed producers in the pre-market on Wednesday after posting better than expected financials for Q3 fiscal 2022.
  • Despite a ~7% YoY decline in net revenue, Canopy (CGC) managed to narrow its net loss by as much as ~86% from the prior-year period when there were material non-cash asset impairment and restructuring charges.
  • However, the market has well received the Q3 print, and Canopy (CGC) shares have added ~7% in the pre-market.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) are also among notable gainers after adding ~3%, ~2%, and ~3%, respectively. However, the U.S. Multi-State Operators are currently trading lower on low volumes.
  • Meanwhile, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) has extended its post-market gains with a rise of ~9% after the company announced an extension to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement on Nasdaq.
  • On Wednesday, Tilray (TLRY) announced that its subsidiary SweetWater Brewing partnered with Reyes Beer Division in a bid to expand its distribution in California.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.