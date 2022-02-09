National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) stock rises 4.6% after the company boosted its core FFO guidance for 2022 and turned in Q4 results that beat consensus estimates.

The net lease retail REIT increased its 2022 core FFO guidance to $2.93-$3.00 from the prior range of $2.90-$2.97; the new range, which has a midpoint of $2.965, compares with the average analyst estimate of $2.98.

The guidance assumes acquisition volume of $550M-$650M and disposition volume of $80M-$100M.

Q4 core FFO per share of $0.75 topped the $0.72 consensus and increased from $0.71 in Q3 2021 and $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $187.3M beat the average analyst estimate of $184.4M and grew from $180.4M in Q3 and $163.3M in Q4 2020.

Occupancy was 99.0% at Dec. 31, 2021, with a weighted average of 10.6 years, up from 98.6% at Sept. 30, 2021 and 98.5% at Dec. 31, 2020.

During the pandemic, the company entered into rent deferral lease amendments with some tenants, amounting to ~$4.76M of rent originally due in 2021 and $52.0M of rent originally due in 2020. Since then ~$31.8M of deferred rent was paid in 2021 and $3.26M was paid in 2020.

