Is SPOT a buy despite Joe Rogan controversy and recent lows?

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) reached a 52-week low early this month amid concerns about subscriber growth and ongoing controversy about COVID-related content posted by popular podcaster Joe Rogan. Does the recent slide offer investors a buying opportunity for one of the biggest players in audio streaming?

The Joe Rogan Experience

In early February, Spotify (SPOT) announced a quarterly report that nominally beat expectations on its headline numbers. Both earnings and revenue came in above the amount predicted by market analysts. However, shares plunged, dragged down by weak subscriber forecasts.

The company predicted that it would reach 418M subscribers in Q1, below the amount expected by analysts. The firm's target for premium subs likewise fell short of Wall Street's projections.

The release of the quarterly report sparked a nearly 17% slide in the company's stock on Feb. 3. The retreat took shares to a fresh intraday 52-week low of $155.57.

On top of the concern over subs, SPOT has seen additional volatility lately amid the ongoing saga involving Rogan. The podcaster, who has a $100M deal for the streaming service to deliver his popular show, has drawn ire from some circles for content that has been criticized for allegedly promoting anti-COVID vaccine messaging.

The controversy remained a hot topic this week, as YouTube competitor Rumble, which has a deal to come public through a SPAC transaction with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), offered Rogan its own $100M contract.

Is SPOT a Buy?

SPOT experienced a massive run in 2020 and early 2021. From a level below $120 in March of 2020, the stock rallied to a 52-week high of $387.44 by late February 2021. Shares have moderated significantly from there, with a steady decline marking the last three months.

In the wake of last week's earnings report, shares established a fresh 52-week low of $155.57. This marked a slide of almost 50% since the beginning of November, as you can see from this chart.

Given this recent performance, has SPOT returned to an attractive entry point? Can it reclaim its status as an innovator and leader in the audio streaming market? In other words: is SPOT a buy at these levels?

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings would suggest the opposite is true. These grades, which are based on quantitative information, point to a Sell signal. Despite the sharp decline shares have experienced in recent months, SPOT remains a D- for valuation (although up from an F three months ago). The company gets a B+ for growth but only a C- for profitability.

Analysts have a more bullish outlook, although the community is largely split on the firm's prospects. Of the 28 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, 13 give the stock a Strong Buy rating. However, three see SPOT as a Strong Sell, while eight have a neutral stance.

For a deeper dive on SPOT, see commentary from SA contributor Jordan Martenstyn, who says the market is overreacting to short-term noise. However, fellow competitor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira has a more cautious view, arguing that the firm's guidance is "not enticing enough."