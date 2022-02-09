Faraday Future partners with Myoung Shin for FF 81 production

  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) trades 1.4% higher premarket after it announced that automotive manufacturer South Korea headquartered Myoung Shin, has been contracted to manufacture Faraday Future's second vehicle, the FF 81, with SOP scheduled for 2024.
  • "This agreement to produce the FF 81 puts us on track to deliver on our promise to reach high volume production in 2024, the most important milestone on our path to profitability. Our own third quarter launch of the FF 91 will redefine the state of the art in the luxury EV segment, and with Myoung Shin, the FF 81 will bring our market-leading technology to the mainstream luxury segment," CEO Carsten Breitfeld commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.