Isracann advises on recent activities and 2022 outlook
Feb. 09, 2022 9:19 AM ETIsracann Biosciences Inc. (ISCNF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Isracann Biosciences (OTCPK:ISCNF) has appointment of Phil Floucault to the position of CEO in late Oct. has provided a 2–3-month window of opportunity for perspective and understanding of virtually every aspect of the operational preparedness of the Co. and stakeholders.
- The Co. is also looking to the future with a focus on differentiation, solid partnership strategies as well as immediate options to revenue.
- “We are excited to have had the chance to update and build out our strategic plans, and the entire team is fully committed to generating revenue and shareholder value in 2022.” stated Mr. Floucault.