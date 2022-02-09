Tenet upgraded at Truist following quarterly earnings; shares rise 9%
Feb. 09, 2022 9:59 AM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Truist has upgraded Tenet Healthcare (THC +8.7%) from hold to buy citing following the company's Q4 2021 results and solid 2022 guidance.
- The firm is maintaining its price target at $90 (~22% upside).
- Analyst David S. MacDonald wrote he is upbeat on core demand trends, sees opportunity with November's acquisition of SurgCenter Development, and has improved financial flexibility.
- "The company's ongoing mix shift towards ambulatory care, a higher margin, lower cap ex, stronger free cash flow generating business should put upward pressure on Tenet's multiple over time and the recent SCD acquisition further accelerates the company's ongoing mix shift towards ambulatory, MacDonald said.
