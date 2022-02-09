Checkmate Pharmaceuticals appoints Alan Bash as President, CEO
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) announced the appointment of Alan Bash as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2022.
- Bash, who will also join the board, will succeed Alan Fuhrman, who has served as interim President and Chief Executive Officer since October 2021.
- Fuhrman will continue to serve Checkmate as a member of the Board of Directors.
- Bash's appointment follows the recent additions of Jon Wigginton, M.D. and Joy Yan, M.D., Ph.D. to the Checkmate Board of Directors.
- Most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Model Innovation at Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).