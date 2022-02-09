Checkmate Pharmaceuticals appoints Alan Bash as President, CEO

Feb. 09, 2022 9:20 AM ETCheckmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CMPI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) announced the appointment of Alan Bash as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2022.
  • Bash, who will also join the board, will succeed Alan Fuhrman, who has served as interim President and Chief Executive Officer since October 2021.
  • Fuhrman will continue to serve Checkmate as a member of the Board of Directors.
  • Bash's appointment follows the recent additions of Jon Wigginton, M.D. and Joy Yan, M.D., Ph.D. to the Checkmate Board of Directors.
  • Most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Model Innovation at Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).
