Silence Therapeutics' SLN360 for high Lipoprotein(a) shows promise in phase 1 trial
Feb. 09, 2022 9:21 AM ETSilence Therapeutics plc (SLN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) reported positive data from its phase 1 single-ascending dose study of SLN360 in healthy adults with high Lipoprotein, or Lp(a).
- The company said high Lp(a), defined as ≥ 50 mg/dL, affects ~20% of the world’s population and is a genetic risk factor for cardiovascular disease.
- The study evaluated SLN360 at escalating doses in 32 adults with plasma concentrations at screening of Lp(a) ≥150 nmol/L (nearly ≥ 60 mg/dL) with no known cardiovascular disease.
- The company said SLN360 reduced Lp(a) in a dose dependent manner from 46% up to a maximum of 98% with up to an 81% reduction persisting at 150 days.
- The main safety objective of the study was assessment of treatment-emergent adverse events. No clinically important safety concerns were identified.
- Silence expects data from the extended follow-up period in Q3 of 2022.
- The company said patient enrollment continues in the multiple-ascending dose portion of the SLN360 phase 1 study in patients with high Lp(a) that have a confirmed history of stable atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).
- The company added that it remains on-track to initiate the SLN360 phase 2 ASCVD study in H2 2022, pending regulatory discussions.