Mayville Engineering initiates guidance below consensus linked to supply chain issues
Feb. 09, 2022 9:21 AM ETMayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE:MEC) is down 4% in premarket trading after the company narrowed its FY21 outlook, in addition of initiating guidance for the next year below the consensus mark.
- FY 2021 Update: The company now expects its net sales to be in the range of $450-$455M, vs. prior guidance range of $450-$470. That compares to the market consensus of $457.50M.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $46-$47M, vs. prior guidance of $46-$52M.
- "The supply chain challenges that impacted our customers did, in turn, cause near-term volume reductions for MEC," noted CFO noted Todd M. Butz.
- FY 2022 Guidance Initiated: Net sales to be in the range of $480-$530M vs. consensus of $569.48M.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be between $58-$70M.
- Importantly, the outlook assumes no revenue associated with the new fitness customer as the company awaits direction from the customer to start production at its new facility in Hazel Park, Michigan.
- "In the meantime, we will take steps to reduce operating costs and capital investment at Hazel Park wherever appropriate, and we remain confident in the protections afforded to us by our contract with the customer," explained CEO Robert D. Kamphuis.