Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) -5.2% pre-market after reporting a Q4 GAAP loss while revenues rose 5% Q/Q to $684M, slightly below $687.5M analyst consensus estimate.

Q4 net loss after taxes totaled $57M, compared to a $39M net loss in Q3; Q4 adjusted EBITDA fell to $21M, below $35.6M analyst consensus estimate, from $32M in Q3.

In Q4, Liberty estimated integration and transition activities negatively impacted adjusted EBITDA by more than $20M.

For Q1, Liberty said it expects high single digit sequential revenue growth and strong margin improvement as integration costs start to fade away.

"We are benefiting from increased pricing in 2022, driven by a pass-through of inflationary costs and higher net service pricing," the company said, adding that it expects continued modest rises in frac pricing in subsequent quarters.

Liberty Oilfield shares have dropped 4% over the past year but have climbed 21% YTD.