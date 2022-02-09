Teladoc and Amwell rebound as lawmakers mull expansion of telehealth
Feb. 09, 2022 9:34 AM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), AMWLAMZNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- After a sharp selloff on Wednesday, virtual care companies, Teladoc (TDOC +4.5%) and American Well (AMWL +2.6%) are trading higher as U.S. lawmakers attempt to further expand the use of telehealth.
- On Monday, U.S. senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) introduced a bill to extend telehealth payments for those who enrolled for Medicare.
- Commenting on the development, Beacon Research says that support for the move is growing “but likely not yet ripe.”
- The newly proposed Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act seeks a “two-year extension of telehealth services following the COVID–19 emergency period.”
On Wednesday, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) followed up the latest legislative efforts favoring telemedicine with an announcement on the nationwide rollout of its telehealth service, known as Amazon Care.