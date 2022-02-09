Teladoc and Amwell rebound as lawmakers mull expansion of telehealth

Senior Man consulting with his doctor online

Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

  • After a sharp selloff on Wednesday, virtual care companies, Teladoc (TDOC +4.5%) and American Well (AMWL +2.6%) are trading higher as U.S. lawmakers attempt to further expand the use of telehealth.
  • On Monday, U.S. senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) introduced a bill to extend telehealth payments for those who enrolled for Medicare.
  • Commenting on the development, Beacon Research says that support for the move is growing “but likely not yet ripe.”
  • The newly proposed Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act seeks a “two-year extension of telehealth services following the COVID–19 emergency period.”

  • On Wednesday, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) followed up the latest legislative efforts favoring telemedicine with an announcement on the nationwide rollout of its telehealth service, known as Amazon Care.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.