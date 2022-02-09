Synchrony Financial partners with Mercyhealth to expand patient financing options
Feb. 09, 2022 9:37 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) teamed up with regional health system Mercyhealth to expand patient financing options.
- Mercyhealth will accept Synchrony's CareCredit credit card, for pre-care, point-of-care and post-care payment, enabling financing options to fit the budgets of Mercyhealth patients, the company said.
- To support flexible financing options, Synchrony's (SYF) CareCredit financing program was integrated into Mercyhealth's Epic MyChart patient management platform. With CareCredit, patients can digitally apply for the credit card through Epic MyChart, and quickly find out if they've been approved.
