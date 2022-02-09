Nasdaq bulls watch the 3X leverage TQQQ ETF jump out of the gate

financial diagrams

enot-poloskun/E+ via Getty Images

Nasdaq (COMP.IND) bulls watch the 3X leverage ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) come out of the gate hot as the exchange traded fund is +4% to start Wednesday’s trading session.

TQQQ has now positioned itself as the fifth-largest ETF inflow leader in 2022, according to Bloomberg data, netting $3.3B YTD and $189M in capital inflows that came in on Tuesday alone.

Bullish tech investors have taken sizable positions in TQQQ, which tracks a 3X leveraged performance of the Nasdaq-100 index. The Nasdaq-100 dropped 16.2% to start the year, but dip buyers went after the falling knife and have layered in long-term positions with capital inflows as TQQQ is +22.1% from its 48.17 price per share low.

The Nasdaq still trades below its 100- and 200- day moving averages, but for Wednesday, the major average is up in what appears to be a risk on day for the investment community.

TQQQ has also closed positive in five of its previous eight trading sessions and is off to a solid start to another positive step forward.

Year-to-date price action: Nasdaq Composite -9.7% and TQQQ -28.6%.

Outside of the Nasdaq, investors have also been piling into the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) as the fund has attracted $18.44B in new money YTD, nearly four times that of any other ETF.

