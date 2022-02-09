Wikisoft to acquire majority stake in blockchain tech firm Etheralabs

Feb. 09, 2022 9:45 AM ETWikiSoft Corp. (WSFT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Wikisoft (OTCPK:WSFT) will acquire a majority stake in Etheralabs, a venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds and deploys disruptive technologies across the blockchain space.
  • WSFT expects the proposed transaction to be accretive to earnings realized over 2 years following the acquisition.
  • The proposed transaction would include full global access to Etheralabs' disruptive technologies across the blockchain and global funding landscape.
  • With the majority stake, WSFT plans to ensure that Etheralabs future product and technology roadmap supports Wikisoft's platform strategy.
  • The parties intend to enter into a binding agreement after consultation with their respective legal counsel.
  • WSFT plans to fund the acquisition with equity. Wikisoft's board has given a commitment to approve the transaction.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.