Wikisoft to acquire majority stake in blockchain tech firm Etheralabs
Feb. 09, 2022 9:45 AM ETWikiSoft Corp. (WSFT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Wikisoft (OTCPK:WSFT) will acquire a majority stake in Etheralabs, a venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds and deploys disruptive technologies across the blockchain space.
- WSFT expects the proposed transaction to be accretive to earnings realized over 2 years following the acquisition.
- The proposed transaction would include full global access to Etheralabs' disruptive technologies across the blockchain and global funding landscape.
- With the majority stake, WSFT plans to ensure that Etheralabs future product and technology roadmap supports Wikisoft's platform strategy.
- The parties intend to enter into a binding agreement after consultation with their respective legal counsel.
- WSFT plans to fund the acquisition with equity. Wikisoft's board has given a commitment to approve the transaction.