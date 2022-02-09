4D Molecular Therapeutics reports phase 1/2 trial interim data of 4D-310 in Fabry disease

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) reported updated interim data from the ongoing phase 1/2 trial of 4D-310 in patients with Fabry disease.

Following 4D-310 infusion, mean serum AGA enzyme activity was within, or significantly above, the normal range in all three patients, despite pre-treatment anti-AGA antibody positivity in all patients.

Serum AGA activity over time in patients off of enzyme replacement therapy (ERT): The company said updated serum AGA activity data showed that following discontinuation of ERT, AGA activity was stable at 14-fold mean normal at week 37 in patient 1, and at 10-fold mean normal at week 20 in Patient 3.

The company said initial clinical data suggests encouraging effects on cardiac endpoints.

“These clinical data suggest that 4D-310 is well-tolerated over time and has the potential to effectively treat a broad range of patients with Fabry disease,” said Jerry Vockley, chief of Genetic and Genomic Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and a principal investigator on the trial.

"These updated data highlight encouraging trends toward stability of high levels of blood AGA activity following discontinuation of ERT. In addition, the initial effects on cardiac endpoints suggest the design of 4D-310 has potential for benefit in the heart," added Vockley.