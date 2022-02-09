Pitney Bowes Financial signs term loan with Zion Delivery Service
Feb. 09, 2022 9:50 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Pitney Bowes (PBI +1.6%) has announced that the Pitney Bowes Bank has signed a term loan and accompanying revolving line of credit with Zion Delivery Service, of Long Beach, California.
- The credit facility from Pitney Bowes provides ZDS the working capital, liquidity and flexibility required to generate sustained growth.
- This deal embodies the co. strategy to continue to grow with companies like ZDS that are well poised in this rapidly expanding market segment.
- “We continue to build out our product portfolio to meet the growing needs of Main Street businesses, the backbone of our economy,” said Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Financial Services and Board member of the Bank.