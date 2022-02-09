PNM Resources PT upped at Mizuho on expectation for Avangrid deal by end of 2023

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) price target was upped at Mizuho on the expectation that its sale to Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will be completed by December 2023.

PNM Resources PT was raised to $53 from $47 by Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont. Mizuho is projecting a 5% dividend increase in December 2022.

The comments come after the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission in December rejected in a 5-0 vote Avangrid's (AGR) planned purchase of PNM Resources (PNM). In January, PNM and Avangrid appealed the decision to the New Mexico Supreme Court and the companies extended the end date of their merger agreement until April 20, 2023.

Fremont expects that if the court fails to make a decision in a "timely manner" the companies will withdraw their appeal and file a new merger application late this year. In 2023 a new-governor appointed slate of regulator commissioners is expected to be put in place.

"We expect the AGR-PNM merger to close in December 2023," Fremont wrote in a note. "We adjust the cash offer price of $50.30 for dividends in 2022 and 2023. We are assuming a 5% dividend increase in December 2022. Our total dividend-adjusted offer price is $52.80, which we round up to $53."

Fremont's comments are similar to Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton, who last month also highlighted that the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will move in 2023 from the current 5-person elected body to a 3-person governor appointed commission.

Legal challenges of utility regulators are typically "long shots" because courts tend to defer to the "expert" agencies unless there is a "clear error or law," Kalton wrote. Even if the legal challenge is successful, the court typically remands the decision back to the regulator.

"If the NM Supreme Court finds any issues with the PRC’s decision, we think it is quite plausible that the merger decision could fall to the completely new governor-appointed commission in ’23," Kalton wrote last month.